Henderson Shutout by San Diego, 4-0
February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were shutout by the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, at Orleans Arena on Saturday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Jacob Larsson scored an early goal for San Diego, coming right out of the box and straight to the net. Alex Limoges opened up the second period with a second goal for the Gulls. Greg Printz earned a goal, which brought the score 3-0 towards the end of the third period. Larsson scored his second goal of the night to score his second of the night, shutting out Henderson, 4-0.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will travel to Toyota Arena to take on the Ontario Reign on March 4 at 7 p.m. PT and March 5 at 6 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
