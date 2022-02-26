Bouchard Earns 100th AHL Coaching Win

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-2 Friday at Orleans Arena. The victory marked head coach Joel Bouchard's 100th win of his AHL coaching career.

Lukas Dostal stopped 27-of-29 shots for his 10th win of the season and moved into sole possession of second on the franchise's all-time wins list with his 25th career victory.

Danny O'Regan recorded his first multi-goal game as a Gull and 14th of his AHL career with a 2-1=3 point effort. O'Regan moved into a tie for second on the club in scoring with 9-14# points and ranks tied for third in goals (9).

Vinni Lettieri matched his season high with a three-point game, collecting 0-3=3 points for his fifth multi-point effort of the season and third multi-assist performance over his last six games (1-8=9).

Greg Pateryn appeared in his 200th AHL game and tied his career with 0-3=3 points in a game and set a new career best for assists in a game (3) while earning his first multi-assist and multi-point game as a Gull (0-3=3).

Alex Limoges scored a pair of power-play goals for the first time in his career and registered his second multi-goal game of the campaign (2-0=2). Limoges is now tied for first amongst Gulls skaters in goals (10) and power-play goals (6).

Lucas Elvenes scored his fifth goal as a Gull and seventh on the season. Elvenes has recorded 5-8=13 points in 17 games with the Gulls.

Kodie Curran, Jacob Perreault and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each earned assists. Curran's helper marks 0-5=5 points over his last five games while Groulx has assists in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

The Gulls conclude their weekend back-to-back with the Henderson Silver Knights tomorrow, Feb. 26 at Orleans Arena (3 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the team's approach to recent games:

Something that, during the COVID time, I took time to look at was how can we look at something different, think outside the box and bring a different look to the team and we didn't connect as much in the beginning, but we saw the look and we were like, 'It's there, it's there, it's got to be coming.' and as you can see, over the last few games, we scored a lot more goals. So, it was fun tonight to see the guys connecting on some of the stuff we talked about and we're going to keep pushing the for sure.

On the night's Elvenes and O'Regan had against their old team:

Well, it's always the same, right? You play versus your old teammate, your old organization. There's a bit of an emotion, it's not unusual, I've lived it too as a player and you always realize when some teammates of yours have played somewhere before and there's always a bit of emotion. So, obviously, they played really well. They had good games, so I think there's a lot of positive from tonight's game. We're working on our game. You get that group for a little bit now. We're seeing that last weekend was a little disappointing for us because we feel we didn't play as great as we could and we were right there against one of the best teams in the league. So, I think tonight is a feel-good win, but I'm already about tomorrow and see how we're going to manage it, how we're going to keep stepping up.

Greg Pateryn

On tonight's victory:

Yeah, you know I think we played an all-around pretty good game and our power play wasn't doing well before. We got some good bounces and some good shots, kept it simple, got the puck in the net a few times there, which is huge. I thought we played on the right side of the puck and limited the good chances against and that's all you can really do in this this game and if you do that, you'll usually come out on top.

On what it does for the team when fans drive from San Diego to Vegas to watch them play:

Yeah, no it's awesome. I mean the fan base there, the people and everyone it's just such an awesome place to have an opportunity to play and even during the game, you can hear them and you can see them during warm-ups and everything. So, it really brings a nice atmosphere even on the road.

On if he noticed any progress the Gulls made from when he was up with the Ducks to now:

Yeah, definitely. You can tell that the guys are playing with a little more pace, a little more jam and playing the right way. You can tell that it's definitely taking care of itself on the scoreboards so, you know, I'm really happy with the way things are moving forward.

