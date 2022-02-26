Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Phantoms with 2-1 Win

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 17-21-6-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Justin Scott closed out the opening frame with a goal at 19:34 off feeds from Cole Cassels and Tristan Mullin leaving the Monsters up 1-0 heading into the first intermission. Robbie Payne added a late power-play tally at 19:55 of the second period with assists from Thomas Schemitsch and Cassels doubling Cleveland's lead to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Lehigh Valley's Wyatte Wylie cut the score in half 48 seconds into the final frame, but the Monsters held on securing the 2-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Pat Nagle made 35 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Laval Rocket on Monday, February 28, for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at the Place Bell. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 - - 2

LHV 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 1/5 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

LHV 25 0/3 4/5 32 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 24 1 5-6-0

LHV Nagle L 35 2 7-1-3

Cleveland Record: 17-21-6-3, 7th North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 18-20-7-3, 7th Atlantic Division

