Stars Reassign Defenseman Ondrej Vala to Idaho

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Ondrej Vala has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Vala, 20, has logged action in nine AHL games this season and notched an assist. The blue liner began the season with Idaho and through 10 ECHL games has tallied an assist, two penalty minutes and a plus two rating. Vala made his AHL Debut two seasons ago with the Stars, earning an assist in his first of three games.

The WHL product played 191 games in junior hockey from 2015 to 2018 and recorded 74 points (21-53=74) with Kamloops and Everett.

Texas returns home this Friday night to face the San Antonio Rampage and will play eight of the next 10 games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, return to H-E-B Center on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. to face the San Antonio Rampage. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.