Barracuda Point Streak Snapped in 6-1 Loss at San Diego

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Diego, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (16-4-1-3) saw their 10-game point streak snapped on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena as the San Diego Gulls (10-11-1-2) (Anaheim Ducks) potted six goals en-route to 6-1 win.

After each team failed to score on a power-play apiece in the first, San Jose weathered several Gulls chances before the pressure finally proved too much. Joe Blandisi (3) drew first blood as he moved in on Antoine Bibeau along the left wing and snuck a backhand through the five-hole at 18:09

In the second, after Blandisi was called for hooking, Adam Cracknell would fire a shot on Bibeau as he rushed up ice shorthanded and Sam Carrick (12) punch in the rebound. The goal for Carrick was his second against San Jose in as many games and his third shorty of the year. The Barracuda would preserve hope later in the period as Kyle Wood gained the line along the left wing, dropped a pass for Nick DeSimone (6), and the second-year pro would race to the slot before beating Kevin Boyle over the right shoulder.

In the third, San Diego would blow the game wide open, scoring four times in the period to roll to the 6-1win. Matt Berry (1) began the flurry by tipping in a Jacob Megna right-point wrister at the four-minute mark. Then after Chase De Leo (6) would swipe in a point-blank rebound after Berry's rush was stopped by Bibeau. The goal was initially ruled no good, but after a whistle, San Diego's Dallas Eakins challenged the no-goal call and it was ruled the puck had passed the goal line. Troy Terry (9) would later score at 10:10 as Giovanni Fiore found the highly-touted prospect in the slot from below the end-line, and then, Joe Blandisi (4) would pot his second on a breakaway spin move at 18 minutes.

Bibeau (6-3-3) took the loss after allowing six goals on 39 shots, while Boyle earned his second-straight win against San Jose by making 23 saves on 24 shots.

The Barracuda return back to SAP Center on Friday for Teddy Bear Toss night against the Tucson Roadrunners. Fans are encouraged bring a new or lightly used bears to the game and throw them on the ice when San Jose scores its first goal. For more info go to sjbarracuda.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.