Heat Announce Funds Raised on 'Stick It to Cancer' Night

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat Hockey Club announced Thursday that the team raised $5,317.46 for the St. Joseph's Foundation during the Heat's "Stick it to Cancer" Night last month presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center. This year's efforts bring Stockton's total to $286,737 raised for Cancer Nights over the last 12 years of professional hockey in Stockton.

The Heat faithful showed up in full-force on Saturday, November 3rd with 6,732 fans in attendance, the biggest crowd of the season. The fan support drove the funds raised for St. Joseph's through ticket sales, auction items and specialty jerseys.

Stockton donned lavender-trimmed cancer jerseys that were auctioned off to raise awareness and funds for St. Joseph's to assist with cancer research!

The night centered around raising awareness and recognizing the burdens cancer puts on families while also celebrating successful battles over cancer. Locally, all those impacted by cancer were recognized during the game when all fans displayed their "Stick it to Cancer" Cards as a way for those to show who they fight for and help share the countless stories of our impacted community members.

Our ceremonial puck dropper, Kelly Casillas, is a current patient of St. Joseph's Medical Center and she dropped the puck next to the Heat's Alternate captain for the night, Adam Ollas Mattsson. The two shared a special moment pregame, as Ollas Mattsson lost his mother over five years ago to cancer.

Following the game, Heat players pitched in to purchase Adam Ollas Mattsson's game worn jersey in the postgame jersey auction. The selfless and thoughtful gesture will never be forgotten by Adam Ollas Mattsson and the Heat community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.