San Diego Gulls to Loan Jared Coreau and Adam Cracknell to Hockey Canada for 2018 Spengler Cup

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will loan goaltender Jared Coreau and forward Adam Cracknell to Hockey Canada for the upcoming 2018 Spengler Cup to be held in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31, 2018. The Spengler Cup is the oldest club tournament in the world, and has been won by Canada each of the last three years.

Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) with a +3 rating in three games for San Diego, including his 500th career AHL game on Dec. 15 vs. San Jose, since being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Steven Oleksy on Dec. 10. Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has earned 3-8=11 points with 10 PIM and a +3 rating in 17 games with San Diego and the Toronto Marlies this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 501 career AHL games, recording 129-153=282 points with 288 PIM.

Cracknell has earned 21-22=43 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).

Coreau, 27 (11/5/91), has posted a 3-6-3 record in 13 games for San Diego this season. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent on July 2, 2018, the 6-5, 214-pound goaltender also owns a 5-9-4 record and two shutouts in 21 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-18.

A native of Perth, Ontario, Coreau helped lead Grand Rapids of the AHL to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017 after going 15-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .909 SV% in 19 playoff games. Coreau owns an 88-54-14 record with 13 shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .916 SV% in 161 career AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids (2013-2018).

In 2017, former Gulls defenseman Jeff Schultz helped lead Canada to a gold medal at the Spengler Cup. Canada will open the 2018 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 11:15 a.m. PT before the 11-game tournament schedule concludes with the championship game on Dec. 31 at 3:10 a.m. PT.

