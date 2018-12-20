San Diego Gulls to Loan Jared Coreau and Adam Cracknell to Hockey Canada for 2018 Spengler Cup
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will loan goaltender Jared Coreau and forward Adam Cracknell to Hockey Canada for the upcoming 2018 Spengler Cup to be held in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31, 2018. The Spengler Cup is the oldest club tournament in the world, and has been won by Canada each of the last three years.
Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) with a +3 rating in three games for San Diego, including his 500th career AHL game on Dec. 15 vs. San Jose, since being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Steven Oleksy on Dec. 10. Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has earned 3-8=11 points with 10 PIM and a +3 rating in 17 games with San Diego and the Toronto Marlies this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 501 career AHL games, recording 129-153=282 points with 288 PIM.
Cracknell has earned 21-22=43 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).
Coreau, 27 (11/5/91), has posted a 3-6-3 record in 13 games for San Diego this season. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent on July 2, 2018, the 6-5, 214-pound goaltender also owns a 5-9-4 record and two shutouts in 21 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-18.
A native of Perth, Ontario, Coreau helped lead Grand Rapids of the AHL to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017 after going 15-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .909 SV% in 19 playoff games. Coreau owns an 88-54-14 record with 13 shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .916 SV% in 161 career AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids (2013-2018).
In 2017, former Gulls defenseman Jeff Schultz helped lead Canada to a gold medal at the Spengler Cup. Canada will open the 2018 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 11:15 a.m. PT before the 11-game tournament schedule concludes with the championship game on Dec. 31 at 3:10 a.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018
- Heat Announce Funds Raised on 'Stick It to Cancer' Night - Stockton Heat
- Andrew Campbell Named Captain for 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls to Loan Jared Coreau and Adam Cracknell to Hockey Canada for 2018 Spengler Cup - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo for "Defend the Ice Month" - Rochester Americans
- Stars Reassign Defenseman Ondrej Vala to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Colin McDonald Named Playing Captain for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colin McDonald, Andrew Campbell Named Playing Captains for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colin McDonald, Andrew Campbell Named Playing Captains for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- The Rocket this Week - Laval Rocket
- Coyotes Recall Hill and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zadina Joins Czech Republic for World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg & Buddy Robinson from Stockton; Assign Kerby Rychel - Stockton Heat
- Forward Martin Kaut to Represent Czech Republic at WJC - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Assign Powell, Stephens to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Drew Melanson from Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Major Arena Soccer League Announces Television Partnership with Eleven Sports for National Broadcasts - Utica Comets
- Three-Goal Comeback Keeps Rockford Rolling - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Share Scoring Load in 6-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Gillies Makes 39 Saves in OT Defeat - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Point Streak Snapped in 6-1 Loss at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Hebig Overtime Winner Lifts Condors to 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Devils Fall to Marlies 3-1 in Penalty-Filled Game - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins' Eight-Game Home Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Monsters - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Wins First as Head Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Squander Lead in 5-4 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Dal Colle, St. Denis and Vande Sompel score in overtime loss on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Fall to Rockford in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Come Back to Stun Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Pull off Another Comeback, Win 4-3 in Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tokarski Shuts out Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bystrom, Hunt Push T-Birds Past Crunch in 3-2 Triumph - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.