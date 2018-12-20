Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg & Buddy Robinson from Stockton; Assign Kerby Rychel
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forwards Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have reassigned forward Kerby Rychel to Stockton.
Lomberg, a 24-year-old winger, is in his fourth pro season. He has a pair of goals along with four assists for six points and 12 penalty minutes in 19 games this season for the Stockton Heat. Lomberg has skated in three games for the Flames this season logging 17 penalty minutes.
Robinson, a native of Bellmawr, New Jersey was acquired by the Flames this past offseason on July 2, 2018. The 27-year-old winger has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 26 games for the Stockton Heat this season. Robinson led the Manitoba Moose in goals in 2017/18 with 25 and was third on the team in points with 53 (25G - 28A).
RYAN LOMBERG - LEFT WING
BORN: Richmond Hill, ON DATE: December 9, 1994
HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 196 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
BUDDY ROBINSON - LEFT WING
BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 226 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
