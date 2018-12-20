Gulls Share Scoring Load in 6-1 Victory

The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 6-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The victory pushed San Diego's standings point streak to three games (2-0-0-1) after defeating the Barracuda in consecutive games (also Dec. 15). Four Gulls recorded multi-point games as San Diego tied a season-high with six goals (also Nov. 25 at Stockton and Oct. 13 at Ontario). The Gulls also scored four goals in the third period to mark a season high and tie a club record set on five previous occasions (last: Jan. 17, 2018 at Tucson). San Diego has scored 80 goals through the club's first 24 games, the highest goal total through the team's first 24 games (75 scored in 2017-18).

Kevin Boyle stopped 23-of-24 shots to earn consecutive wins and back-to-back victories over San Jose. Boyle earned his seventh victory of 2018-19 tonight and stopped 51-of-55 shots the past two games to post a 1.92 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Matt Berry scored his first goal of the season and tallied two assists to set a new single-game career high and first AHL multi-point game (2-1=3). Berry's goal marked his first AHL goal since Feb. 20, 2016 vs. Ontario.

Joseph Blandisi recorded his third career multi-goal game with goals at 18:09 of the first period and 18:00 of the third period. Blandisi extended his point streak to three games (3-2=5) and has tallied 10 points in his last nine games (4-6=10).

Chase De Leo scored his sixth goal of the season and added his 11th assist of the campaign on the Berry goal, his sixth multi-point effort of 2018-19.

Sam Steel recorded his first career multi-assist game with two assists (0-2=2).

Sam Carrick scored his third shorthanded goal of the season at 6:52 of the second period with his team-leading 12th goal. The goal also tied a single-season club record for shorthanded goals (also Chris Wagner and Jordan Samuels-Thomas in 2016-17) and moved him into a tie for the league lead in shorthanded goals. Carrick is now riding a four-game point streak (3-3=6) and has scored 11 points his last seven games (6-5=11).

Troy Terry extended his point streak to four games with his ninth goal and team-leading 23rd point of the season. His goal with 5:56 remaining in the third period pushed gives him 1-3=4 points during his point streak.

Adam Cracknell recorded his first point (assist) as a Gull on Carrick goal and added a season-high +4 rating. Jaycob Megna tallied an assist for the second straight game and Luke Schenn also recorded an assist.

Tonight's attendance was 6,225. The Gulls will conclude their three-game homestand and begin a home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign on Friday, Dec. 21 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kevin Boyle

On the win

It feels good, especially to come back after last weekend, to get a hard-fought comeback shootout win against them and then come in here tonight. I thought the team in front of me played absolutely incredible. They were keeping shots to the outside and pretty much that's just my job then. If there was a rebound, they were sweeping it away. They played a hell of a game tonight. All credit goes to them.

On gaining confidence

In the beginning, some of the decisions weren't going our way, but now we are finding a grove. We're kind of finding our confidence. All we have to do is keep it going.

Joseph Blandisi

On the win

We're playing with confidence right now. That's two wins in a row against one of the best teams in the league. Coming into the year, we thought we were one of the best teams in the league and then we fell off a little bit. You can see it when we play our game and we play a full 60 minutes, we are a dangerous team to play against. Hopefully we can get some momentum here and the snowball keeps rolling.

On gaining confidence

I think top to bottom it was a full team effort and it was for a full 60 [minutes]. Whenever you do that in this league, you're going to be tough to play against and tough to beat. We showed dominance tonight throughout the whole game. That is really good for this team.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the win

It was an all-around unbelievable effort, right from our goaltender through our defense to our forwards. Everybody was involved, which is an excellent, excellent sign. A lot of nights it is hard to get everyone involved. You might have 12 or 15 guys going but there are always a couple guys having an off night. Tonight it was everybody involved, everybody making an impact. It's very encouraging.

On the third period

We don't want to back up. We want to be aggressive. The message was simple and it was that we don't want to change any part of our game plan. Our guys took heart to that and kept pressing.

On Matt Berry

Matt Berry has played very well since he's come in. He's been given an opportunity and he's run with it. He's been very responsible. Tonight, he had a good impact on the game.

On Joe Blandisi

Blandisi has been obviously hurt. He's been out but he's worked extremely hard to get himself ready to play. He's a great example of all the extra work, being ready to come back in the lineup and not taking the approach of 'I've been out a few weeks, let's see how this goes.' He was ready to play.

