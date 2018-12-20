Forward Martin Kaut to Represent Czech Republic at WJC
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been loaned to the Czech Republic men's national junior team for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in British Columbia. The 19 year-old has posted five goals and seven assists in 26 AHL games with the Eagles this season.
Kaut was selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick at the NHL Draft in Dallas on June 22 and was signed by Colorado to a three-year, entry-level contract in July. He spent the 2017-18 campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Republic's top professional league and recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 38 games. The Brno, Czech Republic, native split the 2016-17 campaign with Pardubice and HC Dynamo's junior team, registering one point (0g, 1a) in 26 outings with Dynamo and 16 points (4g, 12a) in 22 contests with the under-20 squad.
Kaut has represented his country in numerous international events, including the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., where he ranked fourth on the team with seven points (2g, 5a) in seven games en route to a fourth-place finish at the tournament. His five assists were tied for third on the team and second among the Czech forwards. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right wing helped his country win gold for the first time at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2016, tallying four points (1g, 3a) in five games.
At 16th overall, Kaut was the second-highest selection of a Czech-born player in franchise history (Vaclav Nedorost, 14th overall, 2000).
The Eagles return to action on Friday, December 21st when they host the Bakersfield Condors at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018
- The Rocket this Week - Laval Rocket
- Coyotes Recall Hill and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zadina Joins Czech Republic for World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg & Buddy Robinson from Stockton; Assign Kerby Rychel - Stockton Heat
- Forward Martin Kaut to Represent Czech Republic at WJC - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Assign Powell, Stephens to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Drew Melanson from Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Major Arena Soccer League Announces Television Partnership with Eleven Sports for National Broadcasts - Utica Comets
- Three-Goal Comeback Keeps Rockford Rolling - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Share Scoring Load in 6-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Gillies Makes 39 Saves in OT Defeat - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Point Streak Snapped in 6-1 Loss at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Hebig Overtime Winner Lifts Condors to 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Devils Fall to Marlies 3-1 in Penalty-Filled Game - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins' Eight-Game Home Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Monsters - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Wins First as Head Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Squander Lead in 5-4 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Dal Colle, St. Denis and Vande Sompel score in overtime loss on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Fall to Rockford in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Come Back to Stun Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Pull off Another Comeback, Win 4-3 in Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tokarski Shuts out Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bystrom, Hunt Push T-Birds Past Crunch in 3-2 Triumph - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Forward Martin Kaut to Represent Czech Republic at WJC
- Colorado Eagles Announce Multiple Transactions
- O'Connor Buries OT Winner to Give Colorado 4-3 Victory over Reign
- Martin Shines in Net as Colorado Shuts out Tucson, 2-0
- Roadrunners Score Twice in Third Period to Top Eagles, 2-1