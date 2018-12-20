Gillies Makes 39 Saves in OT Defeat
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite a strong effort from Jon Gillies in net with a season-best 39 saves on 42 shots faced, the Stockton Heat (12-13-2-0) dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Bakersfield Condors (14-10-0-0) Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat never trailed in the game until the final score, Cameron Hebig's tally at 4:12 of overtime lifting the Condors to the road victory. The home team claimed one-goal leads in each of the first two periods on goals from Tyler Graovac in the first and Dillon Dube in the second - Dube's first-career AHL goal - before the clubs played to a scoreless draw in the third period. Brad Malone led the attack for the Condors with two points - one goal and one assists - in the game, while Dylan Wells was steady once again between the pipes with 29 stops on 31 shots faced.
GOALIES
W: Dylan Wells (31 shots, 29 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (42 shots, 39 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: 1 - Cameron Hebig (GWG), 2 - Brad Malone (1g,1a), 3 - Jon Gillies (39 saves)
Final Shots: STK - 31 | BAK - 42
Power Plays: STK - 0-4 | BAK - 1-3
- Tyler Graovac's goal in the first period, his sixth of the season, gives him two points in the Heat's last three games.
- Dillon Dube's second-period marker was his first in 11 career AHL games.
- Jon Gillies made a season-best 39 saves in the game.
- Stockton has now played in four-straight one-goal games, going 1-2-1 in that span.
- The Heat are now 5-2 in games that go beyond regulation this season.
- Stockton is 7-3-2 in one-goal games on the year.
- Rob Hamilton collected a pair of assists in the game, his third multi-point effort of the season and first since Nov. 23.
- The Heat are now 1-3-1 against Bakersfield this season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Heat will hit the road for four-consecutive games, this weekend a pair at Iowa and next weekend heading to Tucson for a Pacific Division matchup against the Roadrunners. Stockton will then return home for a New Year's Eve tilt against the San Jose Barracuda, a 5 p.m. puck drop on Monday the 31st. The game will feature a Bam Bam Stix giveaway as well as a post-game fireworks show on the ice as part of the festivities.
