Gillies Makes 39 Saves in OT Defeat

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite a strong effort from Jon Gillies in net with a season-best 39 saves on 42 shots faced, the Stockton Heat (12-13-2-0) dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Bakersfield Condors (14-10-0-0) Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat never trailed in the game until the final score, Cameron Hebig's tally at 4:12 of overtime lifting the Condors to the road victory. The home team claimed one-goal leads in each of the first two periods on goals from Tyler Graovac in the first and Dillon Dube in the second - Dube's first-career AHL goal - before the clubs played to a scoreless draw in the third period. Brad Malone led the attack for the Condors with two points - one goal and one assists - in the game, while Dylan Wells was steady once again between the pipes with 29 stops on 31 shots faced.

GOALIES

W: Dylan Wells (31 shots, 29 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (42 shots, 39 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1 - Cameron Hebig (GWG), 2 - Brad Malone (1g,1a), 3 - Jon Gillies (39 saves)

Final Shots: STK - 31 | BAK - 42

Power Plays: STK - 0-4 | BAK - 1-3

- Tyler Graovac's goal in the first period, his sixth of the season, gives him two points in the Heat's last three games.

- Dillon Dube's second-period marker was his first in 11 career AHL games.

- Jon Gillies made a season-best 39 saves in the game.

- Stockton has now played in four-straight one-goal games, going 1-2-1 in that span.

- The Heat are now 5-2 in games that go beyond regulation this season.

- Stockton is 7-3-2 in one-goal games on the year.

- Rob Hamilton collected a pair of assists in the game, his third multi-point effort of the season and first since Nov. 23.

- The Heat are now 1-3-1 against Bakersfield this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Heat will hit the road for four-consecutive games, this weekend a pair at Iowa and next weekend heading to Tucson for a Pacific Division matchup against the Roadrunners. Stockton will then return home for a New Year's Eve tilt against the San Jose Barracuda, a 5 p.m. puck drop on Monday the 31st. The game will feature a Bam Bam Stix giveaway as well as a post-game fireworks show on the ice as part of the festivities.

