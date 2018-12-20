Coyotes Recall Hill and Garland from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Adin Hill and forward Conor Garland from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Hill has posted a 5-3-0 mark with the Coyotes this season. Hill recorded one shutout along with a 1.97 goals against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (SV%) in nine games. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC registered a 4-1-0 record with a 3.22 (GAA) and a .871 (SV%) in six games with the Roadrunners this season.

Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The 22-year-old Garland has played in six games with the Coyotes.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Scituate, MA collected 8-11-19 and has 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with Tucson this season.

Garland was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.

