Devils Fall to Marlies 3-1 in Penalty-Filled Game
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
TORONTO - In a game that featured 124 penalty minutes, the Binghamton Devils fell to the host Toronto Marlies, 3-1, inside Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The Devils had to kill two five-on-three power plays in the second period and the Marlies eventually cashed in to take a 1-0 lead. Carl Grundstrum moved into the left wing circle and fired a wrist shot by the blocker of goaltender Cam Johnson for the lead at 8:30. Assists were credited to Dmytro Timashov and Vincent LoVerde for the one-goal lead.
Blake Speers evened up the score on the Devils' only power play of the period. With just seconds remaining on the man advantage, Speers took a pass from John Ramage and beat goaltender Eamon McAdam from the right circle. The goal was Speers' second of the season from Ramage and Kevin Rooney to tie the game with 7:58 left in the second.
Toronto converted on another power play to take a one-goal lead in the third period courtesy of Trevor Moore. After a great bounce, the puck came right back to Moore who lifted it over the left leg pad of Johnson for his 16th of the year and a 2-1 lead at 12:22.
Binghamton had a chance to tie the game on the power play late in regulation, however, Toronto's Mason Marchment fired a shorthanded goal over the right should of Johnson for a 3-1 lead with only 3:40 left in the game. The Devils were unable to come back and fell to the Marlies, 3-1. The two teams combined for 124 penalty minutes.
Binghamton Devils goaltender Cam Johnson in the crease against the Toronto Marlies
