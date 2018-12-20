Amerks Assign Powell, Stephens to Cincinnati
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Myles Powell and defenseman Devante Stephens to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
Rochester's next home game is Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. when the Amerks take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at The Blue Cross Arena.
Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit WWW.AMERKS.COM/FLEXPACKS or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Amerks Holiday Packs are now available for $59 and include four vouchers, two tickets to a pre-selected Amerks game and a custom knit Amerks scarf.
