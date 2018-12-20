Amerks Assign Powell, Stephens to Cincinnati

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Myles Powell and defenseman Devante Stephens to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Rochester's next home game is Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. when the Amerks take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at The Blue Cross Arena.

