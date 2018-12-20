Hebig Overtime Winner Lifts Condors to 3-2 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (14-10-0; 28pts) won their third straight with a 3-2 overtime win against the Stockton Heat (12-13-2-0; 26pts) on Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. LW Cameron Hebig had the overtime game-winner as the Condors improved to 4-1-0 against Stockton.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Tyler Graovac (6th) off a cross crease pass; Assists: Phillips, Hamilton; Time of goal: 10:42; STK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (6th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Day, Gambardella; Time of goal: 12:53; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK - 11 , STK - 10 SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Dillon Dube (1st) knocked home a loose puck in the crease; Assist: Nielsen; Time of goal: 3:44; STK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (8th) on the power play off a scramble in front; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 12:22; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 13, STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 15, STK - 7 OVERTIME:

CONDORS GOAL: LW Cameron Hebig (10th) off a dish cross slot; Assist: Marody; Time of goal: 4:12; BAK wins, 3-2

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Hebig (BAK) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Gillies (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; STK - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 42; STK - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (2-1-0; 31/29); STK - Gillies (5-9-1; 42/39)

C Josh Currie has seven points (4g-3a) in five games against Stockton

C Brad Malone had two points (1g-1a) and now has eight points (3g-5a) in five games against the Heat

C Cooper Marody has seven points (2g-5a) in his last five games

Bakersfield leads the season series with a 4-1-0 record

The Condors are now 4-0 in games extending past regulation, the only unbeaten team in the AHL

Bakersfield heads to Colorado for two games on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. PT

Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Christoffer, Gust, Montoya

