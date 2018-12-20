Hebig Overtime Winner Lifts Condors to 3-2 Win
December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (14-10-0; 28pts) won their third straight with a 3-2 overtime win against the Stockton Heat (12-13-2-0; 26pts) on Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. LW Cameron Hebig had the overtime game-winner as the Condors improved to 4-1-0 against Stockton.
FIRST PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: C Tyler Graovac (6th) off a cross crease pass; Assists: Phillips, Hamilton; Time of goal: 10:42; STK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (6th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Day, Gambardella; Time of goal: 12:53; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK - 11 , STK - 10 SECOND PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: C Dillon Dube (1st) knocked home a loose puck in the crease; Assist: Nielsen; Time of goal: 3:44; STK leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (8th) on the power play off a scramble in front; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 12:22; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 15, STK - 7 OVERTIME:
CONDORS GOAL: LW Cameron Hebig (10th) off a dish cross slot; Assist: Marody; Time of goal: 4:12; BAK wins, 3-2
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Hebig (BAK) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Gillies (STK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; STK - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 42; STK - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (2-1-0; 31/29); STK - Gillies (5-9-1; 42/39)
C Josh Currie has seven points (4g-3a) in five games against Stockton
C Brad Malone had two points (1g-1a) and now has eight points (3g-5a) in five games against the Heat
C Cooper Marody has seven points (2g-5a) in his last five games
Bakersfield leads the season series with a 4-1-0 record
The Condors are now 4-0 in games extending past regulation, the only unbeaten team in the AHL
Bakersfield heads to Colorado for two games on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. PT
Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Christoffer, Gust, Montoya
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018
- Three-Goal Comeback Keeps Rockford Rolling - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Share Scoring Load in 6-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Gillies Makes 39 Saves in OT Defeat - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Point Streak Snapped in 6-1 Loss at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Hebig Overtime Winner Lifts Condors to 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Devils Fall to Marlies 3-1 in Penalty-Filled Game - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins' Eight-Game Home Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Monsters - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Wins First as Head Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Squander Lead in 5-4 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Dal Colle, St. Denis and Vande Sompel score in overtime loss on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Fall to Rockford in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Come Back to Stun Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Pull off Another Comeback, Win 4-3 in Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tokarski Shuts out Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bystrom, Hunt Push T-Birds Past Crunch in 3-2 Triumph - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.