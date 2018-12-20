Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo for "Defend the Ice Month"

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have renewed their partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month", which begins on Friday, Dec. 21 with the team's home game against the Hartford Wolf Pack and runs through the end of January. The five-week campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"It's great to have two of our region's great organizations teaming up to raise awareness for such an important issue," said Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo. "Polar Bears like our own Anoki are so popular in the community, which makes partnering with the Amerks to share the importance of saving the species' habitat in the Arctic a no-brainer."

"The Amerks organization is excited to again team up with Seneca Park Zoo on this very worthwhile initiative," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "We had a lot of success with this event last season and I truly hope our efforts and that of the community's during these next few weeks continue to bring significant awareness and support to these organizations who are working tirelessly to ensure the continuation of the polar bear species. This is just another tremendous opportunity for all of us to do our part."

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Seneca Park Zoo is offering $2 off Zoo admission for every game ticket shown from an Amerks game between Dec. 21 and Jan. 25 while Amerks Season Ticket Members will receive 10% off Zoo membership throughout the month of January. Fans will also be able to make a donation to Polar Bears International, the leading organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears conservation, or the Seneca Park Zoo Society when they purchase tickets or merchandise at The Blue Cross Arena to any home game over the five-week span. Additionally, all Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special $18 ticket offer for Best Available seating for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting The Blue Cross Arena Box Office.

Fans will be treated to polar bear-specific programming while the ZooMobile will be on-site for select games throughout the month. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

Highlighting the month's festivities is "Defend the Ice Night", presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on Friday, Jan. 25 when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The game will feature the latest series of Mystery Pucks, where a limited number of polar bear-themed pucks, signed by various Amerks players, will be available for purchase for $10 in the upper concourse. The Amerks will donate $3 from every ticket purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office for that night's game back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The Amerks will also wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks in support of polar bear awareness. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through a silent auction held during the game on the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players. Proceeds from the jersey auction, as well as from the sale of Defend the Ice Night Mystery Pucks, will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

"Partnering with the Amerks to 'Defend the Ice' to raise awareness of the need for polar bear conservation is a natural," said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "With no ice, there's no hockey. And if we continue to experience loss of sea ice in the arctic, we will also lose polar bears. We are thrilled to team up once again to bring this message to hockey fans in Rochester and share how people can make a difference."

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit WWW.AMERKS.COM/FLEXPACKS or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Amerks Holiday Packs are now available for $59 and include four vouchers, two tickets to a pre-selected Amerks game and a custom knit Amerks scarf.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.