Colin McDonald Named Playing Captain for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain, Colin McDonald, has been selected the playing captain of the Eastern Conference for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield.

McDonald, 34, is in his 12th professional season and fourth with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. McDonald has served as the Phantoms captain for four years, the longest tenure in franchise history, and has amassed 112 points (49G, 63A) in 205 games with Lehigh Valley.

Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (#51) of the 2003 NHL Draft, McDonald has played in 805 professional hockey games, including 148 in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and Philadelphia Flyers. He has totaled 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points in the NHL.

A native of Wethersfield, Connecticut, McDonald made his professional debut on October 6, 2007 for the Springfield Falcons. Colin played 226 games in Springfield, notching 68 points (34G, 34A) during his time there. The 6-foot-2 forward has played 654 AHL games for the Springfield Falcons, Oklahoma City Barons, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He won the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's leading goal scorer in 2010-11 with 42 goals. He is the most recent AHL player to score 40 goals in a season

"It's obviously a great honor." McDonald said on the selection, "At this point in my career to be able to have my wife and my family there in a place close to home. A place I started playing and my first 3 years of pro hockey were in that building. I'm really looking forward to returning to Springfield and seeing some friends and family."

This will be Colin's third AHL All-Star appearance (2010-11, 2011-12, and 2018-19) as he returns to MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass on January 27 - 28, 2019 for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield.

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.