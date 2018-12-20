Major Arena Soccer League Announces Television Partnership with Eleven Sports for National Broadcasts

UTICA, N.Y. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced a partnership with Eleven Sports US to televise select MASL games on their digital and linear platforms this season. As part of the agreement, the MASL will broadcast selected games, including playoffs, on Eleven Sports US television and OTT networks this season.

"Our league continues to grow, and this is the next step in that growth," said commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Eleven Sports US is the perfect place for our fans. They have a wide reach already and with the addition of Eleven NEXT, we will be able to put some of our highest profile games in front of an extremely wide audience."

"Eleven Sports is excited to expand our relationship with the MASL," said Steve Hurlbut, Vice President of Production and Programming for Eleven Sports, US. "The MASL has resonated with our viewers and now they'll have a steady diet of great MASL action, all the way through the Championship."

The full schedule of games that will be broadcast on Eleven Sports US is below. Games Broadcast on Eleven Sports and Eleven Sports NEXT will be archived following the game on MASL.TV and on Eleven Sports NEXT. Eleven Sports MASL broadcast match-ups chosen based on schedule availability. Additional games may be added in the future. All other games will continue to be broadcast on MASLtv at MASLSoccer.com.

Date Time (ET) Home Away Facility

Feb 2, 2019 2:00 p.m. Kansas City Comets Florida Tropics Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Feb 7, 2019 10:00 p.m. Ontario Fury San Diego Sockers Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb 10, 2019 2:00 p.m. Utica City FC Mississauga MetroStars Adirondack Bank Center

Feb 17, 2019 3:00 p.m. Mississauga MetroStars Harrisburg Heat Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Feb 17, 2019 10:00 p.m. Ontario Fury El Paso Coyotes Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb 22, 2019 7:30 p.m. Baltimore Blast Milwaukee Wave SECU Arena

Feb 24, 2019 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Comets Orlando SeaWolves Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Mar 3, 2019 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Comets Harrisburg Heat Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Mar 10, 2019 8:00 p.m. Tacoma Stars Turlock Express accesso ShoWare Center

Mar 17, 2019 2:00 p.m. Utica City FC Mississauga MetroStars Adirondack Bank Center

Mar 24, 2019 8:00 p.m. Ontario Fury El Paso Coyotes Citizens Business Bank Arena

Mar 31, 2019 8:00 p.m. Tacoma Stars San Diego Sockers accesso ShoWare Center

Apr 7, 2019 8:00 p.m. San Diego Sockers RGV Barracudas Pechanga Arena San Diego

Apr 14, 2019 8:00 p.m. Ontario Fury Monterrey Flash Citizens Business Bank Arena

*schedule subject to change

ABOUT ELEVEN SPORTS US

ELEVEN SPORTS US delivers live events and replay coverage to approximately 60mm households in the United States via numerous cable and digital affiliates, including DIRECTV, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse NCTC, Samsung, Twitch, FuboTV, iGol, and Sony Vue.

