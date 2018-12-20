Zadina Joins Czech Republic for World Junior Championship

December 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned rookie forward Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Czech Republic U20 National Team for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Born in Pardubice, Czech Republic, Zadina, 19, will represent his country at the tournament that runs Dec. 26, 2018-Jan. 5, 2019 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. The Czech Republic opens preliminary play on Dec. 26 against Switzerland in Vancouver. More information about the tournament can be found here.

Zadina was named to the WJC All-Star Team at the 2018 event in Buffalo, N.Y., after recording eight points, including a team-high seven goals, in seven tournament games. He suited up for the Czech Republic at the World Under-18 Championships in 2017 and 2016, combining for 11 points (7-4-11) in 10 contests and earning honors as a top-three player on his team both years. Zadina also helped the Czechs claim gold at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament by pacing the team with seven points (5-2-7) in four games.

Selected sixth overall in this year's NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and the highest Red Wings draft pick to ever play for the Griffins, Zadina has accounted for 17 points (8-9-17) and 10 penalty minutes in 27 games during his first full professional season. Zadina ties for the team lead with three power play goals while ranking fourth in goals and sixth in points. Among AHL rookies, he ties for 15th in points, 13th in goals and eighth in power play goals.

The last player to leave the Griffins mid-season to compete in the World Junior Championship was Tomas Tatar in 2009-10. He tallied five points (3-2-5) in six games for Slovakia.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.