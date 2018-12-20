Wolf Pack Recall Forward Drew Melanson from Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Drew Melanson from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Melanson has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, along with ten penalty minutes, in 26 games with the Mariners this season. Those numbers are good for second on the team in assists and third in points.

A 5-11, 182-pound native of Paramus, NJ, Melanson signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack June 20. He played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2017-18, contributing one assist, after finishing his NCAA eligibility at Boston University (Hockey East). He skated in 40 games with the Terriers, notching six goals and adding 13 assists for 19 points, while serving 28 minutes in penalties.

Prior to this this past year, Melanson played three seasons at R.P.I. (ECAC), totaling 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points, along with 44 penalty minutes, in 100 games. He earned ECAC All-Rookie honors in 2014-15, leading the Engineers in points and goals with 9-11-20 in 36 games.

DREW MELANSON'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2014-15 R.P.I. ECAC 36 9 11 20 14 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 R.P.I. ECAC 28 4 7 11 12 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 R.P.I. ECAC 36 4 8 12 18 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Boston Univ. H-East 40 6 13 19 28 -- -- -- -- --

Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Maine ECHL 26 5 12 17 10

