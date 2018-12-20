Three-Goal Comeback Keeps Rockford Rolling

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs overcame a 3-0 deficit and Jan Rutta scored the overtime game-winner as the Rockford IceHogs upended the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. With the victory, the IceHogs have won three of their last four games and notched points in six of their last seven contests.

Rockford goaltender Anton Forsberg made 27 saves in the win. The netminder has now allowed three or fewer goals in nine of his 10 AHL starts this season.

The IceHogs fell in an early 3-0 hole, but Jacob Nilsson sparked the comeback with 38 seconds remaining in the first period when he converted on a net-front scramble after a net drive from Anthony Louis.

Tyler Sikura chipped away at the Rockford deficit in the second period. The forward collected the puck after a shot from defenseman Dennis Gilbert fell down in front of the net and deposited it past Admirals goaltender Tom McCollum to pull the Hogs within 3-2.

Darren Raddysh evened the score for Rockford 4:20 into the third period on a slap shot from the point. The marker was Raddysh's fifth point in five contests against the Admirals this season.

At the 1:51 mark of the overtime session, Jan Rutta capped off the comeback effort with his first goal since joining the IceHogs. The defenseman finished on a cross-ice feed after a tic-tac-toe passing play between him, Louis and Alexandre Fortin.

Milwaukee goaltender Troy Grosenick made 14 saves before being replaced by Tom McCollum in the second period. McCollum finished with 11 saves in the loss.

