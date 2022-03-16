Stars Overcome Two Different Two-Goal Deficits in Overtime Loss

March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars center Joel L'Esperance (left) faces off with the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins) Texas Stars center Joel L'Esperance (left) faces off with the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a point with a late comeback from a two-goal third period deficit, but Turner Elson scored six seconds into overtime as the Griffins beat the Stars 5-4 Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first half of the opening period. Dennis Yan found a loose puck in the crease out of a net-mouth scramble 2:58 into the game to put Grand Rapids on the board. Brett McKenzie made it 2-0 when a puck bounced off of a skate in the slot and he swept a backhander into the net.

Texas cut its deficit in half when Joel L'Esperance ripped a point shot past Calvin Pickard on the Stars' first power play with 5:37 left in the period. Just nine seconds later, Alex Petrovic fired a shot past the Griffins goaltender to tie the game quickly. Matt Jurusik stopped 11 of 13 shots in the opening 20 minutes as the teams were tied 2-2 after one.

Grand Rapids went back in front 8:09 into the middle period when Dominik Shine scored a short-handed goal during Texas' second power play. The Griffins narrowly outshot the Stars 11-10 in the period, as both goaltenders made 10 saves.

Josh Dickinson gave the Griffins their second two-goal lead 6:09 into the third period, but Ryan Shea made it 4-3 for the Stars with 8:19 left in regulation. Josh Melnick found the equalizer with 3:08 remaining when he redirected a point shot from Ben Gleason to give both players two points in the game.

The teams went to overtime for the third time in the season series and Elson's lightning-fast goal won it for the Griffins six seconds in on a centering feed from Ryan Murphy.

Texas and Grand Rapids face-off again Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena, before the Stars travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals Saturday night.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Turner Elson (GR)

Josh Dickinson (GR)

Josh Melnick (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.