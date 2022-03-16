Stars Overcome Two Different Two-Goal Deficits in Overtime Loss
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars center Joel L'Esperance (left) faces off with the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a point with a late comeback from a two-goal third period deficit, but Turner Elson scored six seconds into overtime as the Griffins beat the Stars 5-4 Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first half of the opening period. Dennis Yan found a loose puck in the crease out of a net-mouth scramble 2:58 into the game to put Grand Rapids on the board. Brett McKenzie made it 2-0 when a puck bounced off of a skate in the slot and he swept a backhander into the net.
Texas cut its deficit in half when Joel L'Esperance ripped a point shot past Calvin Pickard on the Stars' first power play with 5:37 left in the period. Just nine seconds later, Alex Petrovic fired a shot past the Griffins goaltender to tie the game quickly. Matt Jurusik stopped 11 of 13 shots in the opening 20 minutes as the teams were tied 2-2 after one.
Grand Rapids went back in front 8:09 into the middle period when Dominik Shine scored a short-handed goal during Texas' second power play. The Griffins narrowly outshot the Stars 11-10 in the period, as both goaltenders made 10 saves.
Josh Dickinson gave the Griffins their second two-goal lead 6:09 into the third period, but Ryan Shea made it 4-3 for the Stars with 8:19 left in regulation. Josh Melnick found the equalizer with 3:08 remaining when he redirected a point shot from Ben Gleason to give both players two points in the game.
The teams went to overtime for the third time in the season series and Elson's lightning-fast goal won it for the Griffins six seconds in on a centering feed from Ryan Murphy.
Texas and Grand Rapids face-off again Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena, before the Stars travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals Saturday night.
3 STARS OF THE GAME
Turner Elson (GR)
Josh Dickinson (GR)
Josh Melnick (TEX)
