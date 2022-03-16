Willman Recalled to Flyers

March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Max Willman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Willman, 26, has nine goals and four assists for 13 points in his 158games with the Phantoms this season while also playing in 34 games with Philadelphia scoring two goals with two assists. Willman recently returned for a three-game stay with the Phantoms during which he scored one goal with two assists over the weekend.

The Brown University and Boston University product out of Barnstable, Mass. scored his first NHL goal on December 10 for the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights. Willman has played in 72 career games with the Phantoms scoring 21 goals with 17 assists for 38 points. His most recent games with the Phantoms were January 15 and January 16 which were also his first games with Lehigh Valley since November.

The free-agent signee with the Reading Royals rapidly ascended up the ranks to an AHL Tryout Contract in 2019-20 and then to an AHL contract with the Phantoms. He continued to impress. Willman won AHL Player of the Week honors for the final week of February 2021 with a stretch of six goals in four games that included an overtime winner at the Binghamton Devils. On March 21, 2021 he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and that translated into an opporunity on the Opening Night roster with Philadelphia where he made his NHL debut.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play a pair of road games at the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.