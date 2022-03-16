5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield

March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (35-9-4-1) vs BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (24-16-4-5)

6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Jakob Pelletier (22)

Points - Matthew Phillips (50)

Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith (20)

Points - Seth Griffith (54)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 39-for-199, 19.6% (t-14th)/PK - 182-for-210, 86.7% (1st)

Condors:

PP - 35-for-189, 18.5% (23rd)/PK - 167-for-211, 79.1% (23rd)

1. HEAT INDEX

Win and they're in... maybe. The Stockton Heat have a chance to clinch their second-ever playoff berth on Wednesday, entering play with a 'Magic Number' of three points needed to punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs. A Stockton win coupled with a Tucson loss of any kind, or a Stockton overtime or shootout loss matched with a Tucson regulation loss would do the trick. More immediately, Stockton will look to continue their success against Bakersfield, entering tonight's game 6-0-1-0 on the year against their Pacific Division foe in the Battle of Highway 99.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... A recipe for disaster when facing Stockton is to concede the fast start. Bakersfield has done its part on that front in the season series, scoring first in three of seven games - but losing all three. The Heat, who scored first on Monday, are now an AHL-best 26-1-3-0 when scoring first, a .917 points percentage. THAT... Another way to give Stockton the upper hand? Let them score on the power play. The Heat man-advantage went 1-for-4 on Monday, Jakob Pelletier's marker on the man-advantage getting the scoring started in what proved to be a low-scoring game. Stockton is a remarkable 25-1-1-0 when scoring even one power play goal this season, and the Heat have gone 8-for-37 (21.6-percent) on the man-advantage against the Condors this year. THE OTHER... Stockton is red hot entering tonight's game, winners of five in a row, eight of the last 10 and 12 of the last 15, a stretch that dates back to January 29. The current run is Stockton's second win streak of five or more games, the previous coming from October to mid-November in a nine-game sprint. The Heat's current six-game point streak is the second-longest in the AHL, trailing only the Chicago Wolves at 7-0-1-2.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

The rookie seems to love seeing Condor blue and orange on the other end of the ice, now up to five goals and eight points in seven games against the divisional rival.

Condors - Seth Griffith

Griffith was limited to just one assist in Monday's game and has been held without a goal in seven games against Stockton this year. The forward has five assists thus far in the season series.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is three assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"We're humans, so it's in the back of our mind as a group, I'm sure. For me as a hockey coach, I'm just excited about the process and how we get there. What are our games looking like? What does our next practice look like? It's probably as cliche as it's going to come. Our guys are probably thinking about it, but we just have to focus on our game and the results will take care of themselves." - Mitch Love on the mindset as the team approaches clinching a playoff spot

