Eagles Sign Forward Kyle Betts to ATO

March 16, 2022







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Kyle Betts to an Amateur Tryout Agreement. Betts recently concluded a four-year career at Cornell University where he posted 17 goals and 31 assists in 125 NCAA contests. He also helped lead the Big Red to ECAC regular season titles in 2018 and 2020 and was named the 2020-21 ECAC Student-Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound center also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL, generating 45 goals and 44 assists across 98 career games. He represented Team Canada West in the World Junior 'A' Challenge on two different occasions, winning a gold medal in 2016.

In a separate transaction, forward Nick Henry has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

