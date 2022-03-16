Eagles Sign Forward Kyle Betts to ATO
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Kyle Betts to an Amateur Tryout Agreement. Betts recently concluded a four-year career at Cornell University where he posted 17 goals and 31 assists in 125 NCAA contests. He also helped lead the Big Red to ECAC regular season titles in 2018 and 2020 and was named the 2020-21 ECAC Student-Athlete of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound center also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL, generating 45 goals and 44 assists across 98 career games. He represented Team Canada West in the World Junior 'A' Challenge on two different occasions, winning a gold medal in 2016.
In a separate transaction, forward Nick Henry has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, March 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022
- Eagles Sign Forward Kyle Betts to ATO - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Return Home for Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night with BMO Harris Bank & Meijer Family Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: A Chance to Regroup, Adding New Pieces and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Partner with Adaptive Sports Ohio to Present New Sled Hockey Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Wilson to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Resilient Canucks Lose 2-1 in Overtime to Manitoba in Heartbreaker - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Wrap Midweek Series with Bakersfield Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Seth Barton Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Willman Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Trip to Syracuse to Battle Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Sign Engarås - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Sign Knoepke to Amateur Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Visit Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #50: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Malott Scores in OT to Lift Moose over Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Earn Point against Eastern Conference-Leading Comets - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Sign Forward Kyle Betts to ATO
- Game Recap --- Eagles Rally for Point in 5-4 OT Loss in Abbotsford
- Colorado Nets Three in Third to Top Canucks, 3-1
- Eagles Welcome Back 'Pot of Gold' to Raise Funds for 5-Year-Old Jayce Vogel
- Eagles Explode for Seven Goals in 7-4 Win over San Diego