Seth Barton Reassigned to Toledo

March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After being sidelined in the opening 18 games of the campaign due to an injury, Barton made his season debut on Dec. 5 with Toledo. The 22-year-old then went on to compete in five games with the Griffins from Dec. 10-Jan. 1, registering his first goal as a pro on Dec. 31 in a 5-4 victory against Milwaukee. However, the injury bug returned for Barton, and he has not seen any game time in nearly three months. After the conclusion of his collegiate season, the first-year pro made his professional debut with Grand Rapids on May 11, 2021, against Cleveland. Barton recorded his first pro point just three days later in Cleveland. During his time at UMass-Lowell from 2018-2021, the Kelowna, British Columbia, native amassed 36 points (7-29-36) and 49 penalty minutes in 83 contests. Barton was Detroit's sixth pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and was selected 81st overall.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.