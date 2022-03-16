Malott Scores in OT to Lift Moose over Abbotsford

The Manitoba Moose (31-17-2-2) clashed with the Abbotsford Canucks (26-19-4-1) for a Tuesday evening battle at Abbotsford Centre. The Moose were coming off a 6-1 win against Belleville on Saturday.

Abbotsford opened the scoring eight minutes into the first. A rebound popped free in the Moose zone and was shot past Arvid Holm by defenceman Devante Stephens. Manitoba fired back and tied the game 2:28 later with a goal from C.J. Suess. Mikey Eyssimont spotted the forward in front and Suess knocked the puck past Michael DiPietro for the 1-1 tie. That would be all the scoring in the opening period, as Holm finished with five saves and DiPietro checked in with eight of his own.

The second period saw the Moose and Canucks put together an impressive defensive effort. Manitoba was sent to the box three times in the middle frame, but the penalty kill was up to par and held the Canucks off the board. The visiting Moose finished the second frame with seven shots, while the Canucks fired eight on Holm.

Both teams continued their stellar defensive play in the third period with neither side willing to give an inch. Manitoba outshot Abbotsford 7-3 in the final frame, but goals were hard to come by as the horn sounded to draw the third to a close. Overtime was needed and after a bevy of chances both ways, the Moose eventually found the winner as Jeff Malott scored his 18th goal of the season in the final minute to power Manitoba to the 2-1 win.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeff Malott (Click for full interview)

"It was a tight game the whole way. It was physical, it was fast. They're missing a couple players, and a lot of guys in their lineup stepped up and I think that's the kind of game that it's going to take to beat those guys. A lot of physicality and I think our group did a good job of matching that as well."

Statbook

Johnathan Kovacevic has eight points (2G, 6A) his past five games

Dylan Samberg recorded a new career high with his eighth point (8A) of the season

Jeff Malott leads the Moose with 28 points (18G, 10A) in 44 games

The Moose have points in six straight contests (5-0-0-1)

Mikey Eyssimont (2A) recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

