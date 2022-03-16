Monsters Partner with Adaptive Sports Ohio to Present New Sled Hockey Team

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and Adaptive Sports Ohio announced Wednesday the launch of the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey team, a new avenue for athletes with disabilities in Northeast Ohio to gain access to the sport of hockey.

Cleveland's team will join three other competitive teams run through Adaptive Sports Ohio including the Wooster Wildcats, Youngstown Boom and Toledo Walleye. In addition to use of the Cleveland Monsters name and marks, the team has received a grant from the Monsters Community Foundation to support Adaptive Sports Ohio's expansion into Cleveland.

"Working with the experts at Adaptive Sports Ohio to create a new sled hockey team in Cleveland is a great opportunity for the Monsters to continue growing the game in Northeast Ohio," said Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Ben Adams. "The Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey team and Adaptive Sports Ohio's programs show that hockey is indeed for everyone."

The new sled hockey team was unveiled at a very special Try Sled Hockey for Free event held at OBM Arena on Monday, March 14. This event provided youth and adults with disabilities the chance to learn how to play sled hockey without any prior experience. Attendees were fitted in sled hockey equipment for the event and learned sled hockey drills alongside a special guest, Monsters mascot Sully.

"The opportunity to partner with the Cleveland Monsters has been incredible. Through our relationship, the sport of sled hockey is elevated in the Cleveland community," said Adaptive Sports Ohio CEO Lisa Followay. "At Adaptive Sports Ohio, we want to reach as many people with physical disabilities [as possible] and introduce them to the sport. The Monsters are helping us do that and we are proud to be affiliated with them."

Sled hockey follows most of the typical ice hockey rules; however, the athletes are sitting in sleds that are affixed on top of two hockey skate blades. Sled hockey requires athletes to use two sticks to shoot and pass, as well as propel themselves around the ice. Each stick and goaltender's catching glove has metal picks on the end to assist with movement and allow maneuvering.

The Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey Team is an extension of the Monsters' Grow the Game initiative which was established in 2017 to introduce new players to the sport of hockey while limiting barriers to entry. This partnership will draw attention to the sport of sled hockey, the programs available across Northeast Ohio and the entire adaptive sports community that can be found in the immediate area.

