Inaugural Hockey Fiesta Weekend Coming Up
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will host a two-night Hockey Fiesta Weekend on April 1st and 2nd at the PPL Center. This will celebrate the Hispanic Heritage throughout the Lehigh Valley with food, entertainment and fun for the whole family!
The weekend will be filled with fun, music, entertainment and in-game activities. DJ Angel B Live will be providing great music throughout both games on the Service Electric Stage.
Food for the weekend includes Burrito Bowls, Burritos, and Quesadillas. Additionally on Saturday night, Homemade Beef Empanadas will be available on the concourse. For dessert enjoy a churro on Friday night! Thirsty? We'll have you covered with Dos Equis, Tecate and Corona. In addition at the Amazing Nacho stand, find Lime Margarita Truly. Visit our Bru Daddy's bar located behind section 102 and enjoy a "Lazy Margarita" in a mason jar.
