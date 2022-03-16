Amerks Sign Knoepke to Amateur Tryout

Defenseman Nate Knoepke with the University of Nebraska-Ohama

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nate Knoepke to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Knoepke, 22, joins the Amerks after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Ohama (NCHA). In 134 career games with the Mavericks, Knoepke, a two-time assistant captain, registered seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points from 2018-2022 and was a three-time NCHC Academic All-Conference selection. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman also skated in two games with the University of Minnesota (Big-10) during the 2017-18 season.

As a senior in 2021-22, Knoepke finished second and third amongst team blueliners in both assists (9) and points (10), respectively, while appearing in all 38 games.

A native of Farmington, Minn., Knoepke also skated in three seasons in the USHL, registering 26 points (2+24) over 98 games between the U.S. National U-17 and U-18 teams and Sioux City Musketeers from 2015-2018.

He helped the United States to a gold medal in the 2018 Under-18 World Championship, earning three assists in seven games.

