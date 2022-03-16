Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski to PTO

March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Corbin Kaczperski to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Kaczperski, 26, appeared in three games with the Crunch this season recording a 1-1-0 record with a 2.14 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. He has also played in 15 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL earning a 9-4-1 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder has additionally skated nine games with Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL this season posting a 5.09 goals-against average and .877 save percentage with a 1-5-2 record.

Prior to his professional career, Kaczperski spent one season at the University of Denver appearing in nine games during the 2020-21 season where he recorded a 2.77 goals-against average and .868 save percentage with a 3-2-1 record. He also spent three seasons with Yale University from 2017 to 2020 earning a 29-22-4 record.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.