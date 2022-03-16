IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Return Home for Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night with BMO Harris Bank & Meijer Family Sunday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-1-0-0

Friday, Mar. 11 at Milwaukee Admirals

The Rockford IceHogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The victory marked Rockford's AHL-leading seventh shootout win of the season. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Mar. 13 at Cleveland Monsters

A three-goal third period propelled the Cleveland Monsters to a 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The loss dropped the IceHogs to sixth place in the Central Division as the push for playoffs begins. Recap & Highlights

Tuesday, Mar. 15 at Cleveland Monsters

Rockford IceHogs rookie forward Lukas Reichel sealed the Hogs first overtime win of the season when he scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway at 3:46 in overtime to give Rockford a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Monsters Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 24-23-3-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 11-12-2-0

Away: 13-11-1-1

Last 10 Games: 3-7-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (18)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (22)

Points: Lukas Reichel (40)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (84)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel, Brett Connolly, Mike Hardman (5)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (11)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (16)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (4)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (11)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.80)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for second among AHL goalies with four shootout wins. Goalie Collin Delia is tied for third with three shootout wins.

Forward Lukas Reichel is seventh among AHL rookies with 40 points and fourth with 16 power-play points (5G, 11A).

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies and tied for fourth overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for fist in the AHL with three shorthanded assists.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Welcome Griffins and Admirals for Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night with BMO Harris Bank and Meijer Family Sunday

The Rockford IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans grab a custom designed Isaak Phillips Hat presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! Join the IceHogs on Sunday, Mar. 20 at 4 p.m. for a Meijer Family Sunday vs. Milwaukee! Buy Tickets

Road Warriors Return Home to Midwest

The Rockford IceHogs return to home to the Stateline after completing their second longest road trip of the season, a five-game journey through Winnipeg, MB, Milwaukee, WI and Cleveland, OH with battles against the Moose, Admirals and Monsters. The IceHogs went 2-3-0-0 during the trek with victories coming against the Admirals and Monsters.

IceHogs Closing in on Milestones

This weekend, IceHogs forward Brett Connolly looks to play in his 700th professional contest as early as Sunday vs. Grand Rapids. Connolly has racked up 536 games in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Panthers, Capitals, Bruins and Lighting totaling 101 goals and 195 assists and helped the Capitals capture the Stanley Cup in 2018. In the AHL, he has skated in 162 games with the IceHogs and Syracuse Crunch, adding 140 points (60G, 80A). IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell is closing in on 500 AHL games played (currently at 495) with 400 coming as a member of the Hershey Bears, 93 with the IceHogs and two with Laval Rocket. He has recorded 132 points (65G, 67A) in 495 games.

Stanton Climbing Up IceHogs All-Time Games Played Ladder

Veteran blueliner Ryan Stanton enters the week with 264 games played with the IceHogs over his 12-year career and is just two back of tying defenseman Ville Pokka (266) for the most all time by an IceHogs defenseman and fifth overall in team history. Forward Mark McNeill sits just ahead of Stanton and Pokka in fourth with 273 games played as an IceHog.

Reichel Hits 40-Point Mark with Big Tuesday in Cleveland

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel scored in the first period and added his team-leading 18th goal and 40th point of the season with the game-winning marker in overtime on Tuesday in Cleveland to become the first team rookie to hit the 40-point mark since the 2017-18 season when forwards Anthony Louis (44 points) and Matthew Highmore (43) would pass the mark. With 21 games remaining, Reichel trails forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by 11 points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. Reichel's 18 goals is one shy of tying Brandon Hagel (2019-20 season) and Ben Smith's (2010-11 season) 19 tallies for third all-time among rookies. Highmore holds the top spot with 24 goals and Tanner Kero (2015-16 season) is second with 20 goals.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,000!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night presented by BMO Harris Bank

Saturday, Mar. 19

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of Eight meetings; 1-5-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Meijer Family Sunday

Sunday, Mar. 20

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 10th of 12 meetings; 5-3-1-0 head-to-head record

