Belleville Sens Earn Point against Eastern Conference-Leading Comets

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators began a busy week with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utica Comets at CAA Arena on Tuesday night.

Belleville opened the scoring at the 11:50 mark of the first period when rookie defenceman Maxence Guenette came off the bench and beat Akira Schmid up-high with a heavy wrister to give the Senators a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the second frame, Belleville extended their lead through captain Logan Shaw who found the back of the net before the mid-way point of the stanza. The tallying continued as Utica rearguard Reilly Walsh got the visitors on the board to make it 2-1 with 6:15 left to play in the period.

The Comets forced overtime, tying the contest 2-2 with 11:28 to go in the third as Robbie Russo picked the low far-side corner on Logan Flodell from the face-off circle. Kevin Bahl completed the comeback for Utica in extra time, scoring the game-winner just over a minute into the extra frame.

Sens on Special Teams

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 2/2

Fast Facts

Logan Flodell made 33 saves in his first AHL start.

Maxence Guenette scored for the fourth time this season

Logan Shaw has points in back-to-back contests.

Mark Kastelic has five points in his last five games.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"One of the most exciting things about tonight's game was we hadn't played them in a number of weeks. I think the dynamics of our team and the roster to some degree and how we played is something I certainly wanted to see as we hit the middle of march, and we competed with that team very well tonight, and I thought it was a well-played hockey game."

Goaltender Logan Flodell:

"It's been a quick change, obviously coming from Reading. I'm just excited for the opportunity, I step in and am just happy to get a chance to play and prove myself, and I thought I played okay tonight. I would've liked to get the win or keep it in regulation, but we got the point, and that's all that matters."

Playoff Push

The Senators remain in third place in the North Division after earning an important point against the Eastern Conference leading Utica Comets.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators return to action Friday night when they host the Hershey Bears. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Images from this story

