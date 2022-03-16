Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights (22-19-3-1) end their six-game road stint at Pachenga Arena, where they will take on the San Diego Gulls (22-23-4-3) on Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. PT.
NOTES
Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.
Winning one of the matchups this weekend would give the Silver Knights their 50th franchise win.
Henderson forward Gage Quinney has three goals in his last five games. Quinney is a Las Vegas native, and has a season total of 16 points (7G, 9A) in 22 games played.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The San Diego Gulls are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, with a 5-5-0-0 record in their past ten matchups.
Nikolas Brouillard leads the Gulls' point leaderboard and is 12th overall among AHL defenseman point leaders with 30 points (9G, 21A) in 46 games played this season. In three contests against HSK, Brouillard has three assists.
Rookie Alex Limoges has the third most power-play goals among AHL rookies, with seven of his twelve goals coming on the power play. He has 20 points (12G, 8A) on the season.
LAST TIME AROUND
The Silver Knights and the Gulls recently met on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at Orleans Arena, when the Gulls were victorious in both contests in the series, 5-2 and 4-0.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Last weekend, Henderson travelled to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 to face off against the Iowa Wild in a two-game series. The first game resulted in a Wild win, 4-1, with the sole Silver Knights goal coming from Gage Quinney. In the second contest, Henderson defeated Iowa, 6-1. Reid Duke scored the first goal at 1:03 of the first period and was followed by goals from Ben Jones and Sven Baertschi. Jones scored his second of the night during the second period and Pavel Dorofeyev ended the frame with HSK's fifth goal of the night. The sixth and final goal came with 0.1 seconds left in the game, scored by Zack Hayes.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 38 points (21G, 17A)
*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)
Ben Jones: 27 points (86G, 9A)
Sven Baertschi: 25 points (13G, 12A)
*Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch: AHLtv
Listen:FOX Sports 98.9/1340
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022
- Eagles Sign Forward Kyle Betts to ATO - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Return Home for Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night with BMO Harris Bank & Meijer Family Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: A Chance to Regroup, Adding New Pieces and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Partner with Adaptive Sports Ohio to Present New Sled Hockey Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Wilson to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Resilient Canucks Lose 2-1 in Overtime to Manitoba in Heartbreaker - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Wrap Midweek Series with Bakersfield Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Seth Barton Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Willman Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Trip to Syracuse to Battle Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Sign Engarås - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Sign Knoepke to Amateur Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Visit Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #50: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Malott Scores in OT to Lift Moose over Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Earn Point against Eastern Conference-Leading Comets - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18
- Brandon Kruse Signed to Professional Tryout
- Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-1, on the Road in Iowa
- Series Preview vs. Iowa