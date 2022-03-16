Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18

The Henderson Silver Knights (22-19-3-1) end their six-game road stint at Pachenga Arena, where they will take on the San Diego Gulls (22-23-4-3) on Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.

Winning one of the matchups this weekend would give the Silver Knights their 50th franchise win.

Henderson forward Gage Quinney has three goals in his last five games. Quinney is a Las Vegas native, and has a season total of 16 points (7G, 9A) in 22 games played.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Diego Gulls are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, with a 5-5-0-0 record in their past ten matchups.

Nikolas Brouillard leads the Gulls' point leaderboard and is 12th overall among AHL defenseman point leaders with 30 points (9G, 21A) in 46 games played this season. In three contests against HSK, Brouillard has three assists.

Rookie Alex Limoges has the third most power-play goals among AHL rookies, with seven of his twelve goals coming on the power play. He has 20 points (12G, 8A) on the season.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and the Gulls recently met on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at Orleans Arena, when the Gulls were victorious in both contests in the series, 5-2 and 4-0.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last weekend, Henderson travelled to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 to face off against the Iowa Wild in a two-game series. The first game resulted in a Wild win, 4-1, with the sole Silver Knights goal coming from Gage Quinney. In the second contest, Henderson defeated Iowa, 6-1. Reid Duke scored the first goal at 1:03 of the first period and was followed by goals from Ben Jones and Sven Baertschi. Jones scored his second of the night during the second period and Pavel Dorofeyev ended the frame with HSK's fifth goal of the night. The sixth and final goal came with 0.1 seconds left in the game, scored by Zack Hayes.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 38 points (21G, 17A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 27 points (86G, 9A)

Sven Baertschi: 25 points (13G, 12A)

*Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen:FOX Sports 98.9/1340

