Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Wilson to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, March 16, that the team has signed defenseman Jacob Wilson to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. The former Arizona State Sun Devil will join the P-Bruins on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) following the team's current three-game road trip.

Wilson, 25, played in 150 career games with Arizona State, scoring nine goals and adding 35 assists for 44 points. A native of Ballwin, Missouri, Wilson served as the Sun Devils alternate captain during the 2019-20 season before being named co-captain of the club for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound, right-handed defenseman played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers, serving as an alternate captain in 2015-16 before serving as captain in 2016- 17. Wilson skated in 144 career games with Sioux City, recording 59 points with 16 goals and 43 assists.

