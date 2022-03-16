Ads Point Streak Snapped in Chicago

Rosemont, IL - Josh Leivo and Jesper Sellgren each scored two goals to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Allstate Arena.

The loss snapped Milwaukee's six-game points streak (4-0-1-1). It also snapped the Admirals points streak on the road at 12 games (9-0-1-2). Milwaukee hadn't suffered a loss in regulation time, on the road, since Jan. 5 at Grand Rapids.

The Wolves have lost only one game in regulation at home since Nov. 13, 2021. Milwaukee defeated Chicago 4-3 Feb. 15 at Allstate Arena.

Chicago held a 3-0 lead after the first period. Defenseman Sellgren scored just 23 seconds into the contest with a wrist shot from the left circle to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Sellgren scored his second of the game at 12:45 of the first period when he received a pass in the slot and ripped a wrist shot into the goal for his fifth tally of the season.

The Wolves added a power play goal at 13:44 of the first frame. Leivo deflected a shot into the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Chicago made it 4-0 at 10:09 of the second period when Ivan Lodnia scored on a 2-on-1 break. It was Lodnia's second goal of the season.

Milwaukee got on the board at 19:22 of the second period. Egor Afanasyev slapped the puck around the rim from the left wing boards. It circled Chicago's goal to Cody Glass at the right point. Glass sent the puck toward the goal as Cole Smith drove the middle unabated. Smith directed the puck into the net for his 13th goal of the season. Glass and Afanasyev had the assists.

Chicago extended its lead to 5-1 when Leivo finished a 2-on-1 with Jamieson Rees at 16:43 of the third period.

Grant Mismash scored his fifth of the season at 18:14 of the third period to close the scoring. David Farrance's shot from the point trickled past Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Mismash pushed it across the goal line. Smith and Farrance were awarded the helpers.

Chicago outshot the Admirals 47-29 in the contest.

The Admirals return home Sat., Mar. 19 to host the Texas Stars at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

