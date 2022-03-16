Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 4-2
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch had a three-goal third period to roll past the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win advances the Crunch to 26-21-6-2 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the two-game season series against the Wolf Pack.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 29-of-31 shots in victory.
Adam Huska stopped 30-of-34 between the pipes for the Wolf Pack. The Syracuse power play was unable to convert on two opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.
The Crunch opened scoring during 4-on-4 play with just 30 second remaining in the first period. Alex Barre-Boulet got the puck in the corner and carried it along the end boards before wrapping around the net and jamming the puck past Huska just inside the post.
Hartford evened the score 4:41 into the second period when Hunter Skinner centered the puck for Justin Richards to score from between the circles.
Syracuse rattled off three consecutive goals in the third period to build up a 4-1 lead. Just 2:03 into the frame, Otto Somppi skated down the left wing on an odd-man rush, toe dragged around a defender and fired in a shot from the bottom of the circle. Two minutes later, Darren Raddysh stick handled in the left circle before turning and beating Huska from the faceoff dot. The scoring continued at 14:44 when Somppi centered the puck from the end boards for Gabe Fortier to chip in with a quick stick in front of the net.
The Wolf Pack stole one back with two minutes remaining in the game when Zac Jones redirected a cross-ice backdoor feed, but the Crunch halted a comeback attempt and held on for their 4-2 victory.
The Crunch travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Otto Somppi is on a five-game points streak (1g, 4a)...Darren Raddysh has three goals in his last five games.
