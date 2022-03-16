Condors Sign Engarås

Forward Filip Engarås at the University of New Hampshire

The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed forward Filip Engarås (EN-guh-rohs) to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In addition, the 22-year old has signed a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Engarås played 80 games at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and recorded 47 points (21G-26A). He was third on the Wildcats this season with 21 points (7G-14A) in 33 games.

The 6'0", 198 lbs. center was drafted in the sixth round (#169 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Edmonton.

