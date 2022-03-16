Condors Sign Engarås
March 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed forward Filip Engarås (EN-guh-rohs) to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In addition, the 22-year old has signed a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Engarås played 80 games at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and recorded 47 points (21G-26A). He was third on the Wildcats this season with 21 points (7G-14A) in 33 games.
The 6'0", 198 lbs. center was drafted in the sixth round (#169 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Edmonton.
Enter the team's Golden Ticket Raffle for a POTTER 7 game issued Wizard jersey. Only 100 tickets are sold at $30 each. Anyone, anywhere can win. Winner drawn at Wizard Night on Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Forward Filip Engarås at the University of New Hampshire
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2022
- Condors Sign Engarås - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Sign Knoepke to Amateur Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Visit Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #50: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Malott Scores in OT to Lift Moose over Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Earn Point against Eastern Conference-Leading Comets - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.