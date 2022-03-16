Rangers Assign Forward Morgan Barron to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday afternoon that the club has assigned forward Morgan Barron to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Barron, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. Barron has scored 14 points (9 g, 5 a) in his second professional season at the AHL level.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Barron has suited up in 13 contests with the Rangers, scoring an assist. Over the course of two seasons with the Rangers, Barron has skated in 18 games and scored two points (1 g, 1 a). He scored his first career NHL goal on May 5th, 2021, against the Washington Capitals.

Over two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Barron has appeared in 44 games while scoring 35 points (19 g, 16 a). He was named to the AHL's Atlantic Division All-Star Team following the truncated 2020-21 campaign.

The Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip this weekend with back-to-back games in Canada. First, the Pack pay their lone visit to the Laval Rocket on Friday night. Then, the club makes the first of two trips to Belleville on Saturday evening to take on the Senators. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center for a four-game homestand starting on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Wolf Pack will host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the first of two meetings between the rivals in a span of three days. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

