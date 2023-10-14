Stars' Late Surge Falls Short Against Roadrunners
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell victim of a two-game, opening-weekend sweep to the Tucson Roadrunners after losing in the finale, 2-1, Saturday night in Cedar Park.
Texas played in front of its first sellout crowd of the season in the series finale as 6,778 Stars fans packed the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Tucson struck first in Saturday's contest when Dylan Guenther beat Matt Murray through the legs on a breakaway 10:32 into the first period. Tucson carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission after both sides posted nine shots on goal in the opening frame.
The Roadrunners added to their lead when Max Szuber scored with 1:50 left in the period. Despite outshooting Tucson 9-4 in the second period and leading 18-13 through two periods, Texas trailed Tucson, 2-0, after 40 minutes of action.
Stars' forward Logan Stankoven cut the deficit to one 6:13 into the final frame. However, that was all Texas could manage in the 2-1 loss to Tucson that closed out opening weekend.
Matthew Villalta earned his second win in a row to open the season after stopping 35 of 36 shots. For the Stars, Murray came down with the loss after making saves on 15 of the 17 shots he saw.
The Stars take on the Chicago Wolves in their next test on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
