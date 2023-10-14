Bridgeport Islanders Visit Syracuse Crunch Tonight

October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders tangle with the Syracuse Crunch at Upstate Medical University Arena tonight, looking to build on an overtime win against Rochester less than 24 hours ago. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Islanders began their regular season with a 4-3, come-from-behind victory last night, capped by Ruslan Iskhakov's second goal of the game just 21 seconds into overtime. Brian Pinho had four assists in his Bridgeport debut, setting a new career high for points in a single game and tying the franchise record for assists in a single game. Dennis Cholowski added three points (1g, 2a) and Jakub Skarek made 24 saves. The Islanders outshot Rochester 42-27.

WATCH FOR FREE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN IN: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's tilt is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Crunch this season, and the only matchup in Syracuse. Bridgeport will host the Crunch on Nov. 14th at 10:30 a.m. The Islanders went 1-1-0-0 against the Crunch last season, including a 5-2 win at home on St. Patrick's Day. Syracuse earned a 4-3 win at home on Dec. 17, 2022. Bridgeport's last win at Upstate Medical University Arena came on Nov. 10, 2021 (3-1 victory).

VIEW FROM SYRACUSE

The Crunch began their 2023-24 season last night in Utica, also winning by a 4-3 final in overtime. Felix Robert scored the final goal with less than 15 seconds left. Ilya Usau recorded one goal and one assist, while Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves. Led by new head coach and former Bridgeport defenseman Joel Bouchard, who was hired June 26, 2023 to replace Benoit Groulx, the Crunch are looking to take the next step after finishing second in the North Division last season, but falling to Rochester in the division semifinals.

KOWALSKY TAKES CHARGE

Simcoe, Ontario native Rick Kowalsky made his debut as Bridgeport Islanders head coach last night. The 51-year-old spent each of last two seasons as assistant coach with the club, and was hired on July 13th to succeed Brent Thompson, who was hired by the Anaheim Ducks. Kowalsky was head coach of the New Jersey Devils' AHL affiliates for eight seasons, guiding the Albany Devils from 2010-17 and the Binghamton Devils in 2017-18. He won the Louis AR Pieri Award as AHL Coach of the Year in 2016.

ISKHAKOV'S BIG NIGHT

Ruslan Iskhakov earned his third career game-winning goal in the AHL last night, and first in overtime. The 23-year-old recorded two goals and one assist along with a plus-2 rating and four shots. Iskhakov ranked fourth on the Islanders in points last season (51), fifth in goals (17) and third in assists (34).

PINHO PROVES EFFECTIVE

Five players made their Bridgeport Islanders debut last night, including sixth-year forward Brian Pinho, who had never recorded more than two assists in any of his 225 career AHL games prior to last night. Pinho notched two primary assists and two secondary helpers, setting Bridgeport's franchise record for points in a team debut. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, two-way deal with the New York Islanders in July after collecting 28 points (10g, 18a) in 53 games with Utica last season.

QUICK HITS

Last night's win was Bridgeport's first in a season opener since 2016 (2-1 vs. Providence)... William Dufour set a new career high with eight shots-on-goal last night... The Islanders have scored at least one power-play goal in four straight games dating back to last season.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (0-0-0): Next: Tonight vs. BUF, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (0-0-0-0): Next: Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. ADK, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.