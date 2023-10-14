Gravel Named Admirals Captain

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that defenseman Kevin Gravel has been named team Captain for the 2023-24 season.

Gravel becomes the 17th player to serve as full-time team Captain since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001.

The Kingsford, MI native begins his second campaign with the Admirals after serving as an alternate captain last year. He helped guide the team to the Western Conference Finals, the deepest playoff run for Milwaukee since 2006. In 2022-23 Gravel tallied two goals and 11 assists for 13 points and a +7 rating, while skating in 49 regular season games and then had three points (1g-2a) and was +6 in 12 Calder Cup Playoff contests. He also saw action in 23 games with the Predators, the most he had seen at the NHL level since 2018-19.

Gravel is a veteran of 322 career AHL games with six teams, collecting 87 points (23g-64a), 124 PIMs and a +35 rating. He's also appeared in 62 career AHL postseason contests, winning the Calder Cup with Manchester back in 2015. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has played 132 games with the Predators, Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to turning pro he played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

Additionally, defenseman Roland McKeown and forward Cal O'Reilly will wear the "A" on their jerseys as alternate captain.

The Admirals open the regular season tonight at 7 pm in Chicago against the Wolves.

