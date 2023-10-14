Brodzinski Pots Two as Wolf Pack Edge Thunderbirds 3-1
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - Jonny Brodzinski lit the lamp twice on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield to propel the Wolf Pack to a 3-1 victory over the Thunderbirds in the first installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' for the 2023-24 season. The win completed a perfect 2-0-0-0 weekend for Hartford.
Brodzinski, the shootout hero on Friday night in Providence, blasted home the game-winning goal 4:02 into the middle stanza on a five-on-three powerplay. Brennan Othmann, who scored twice on Friday night, played the puck up the right-wing wall to Mac Hollowell at the point. Hollowell then slid a pass to Brodzinski at the top of the left-wing circle, where the captain blasted home a one-timer for his first goal of the season.
For the first time this season, the Wolf Pack struck first in a game. Adam Edström gained the offensive zone on the left-wing side, barreling down the boards. Edström evaded a check from Dylan Coghlan and carried the puck deep into the zone. He then sent a pass to a streaking Alex Belzile, who beat his check to the front of the net. Belzile tapped home the pass at 19:26 of the first period for his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack.
The Wolf Pack controlled the opening period, outshooting the Thunderbirds by a 13-7 margin. The period featured quite a bit of special teams play, as both teams had three powerplays in a frame where five-on-five hockey was hard to come by.
Springfield came out with a jump in the middle stanza and capitalized early. Nathan Walker, in his first game with the club since the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, scored his first goal of the season just 1:34 into the period. Adam Gaudette corralled a rebound and sent a backhand pass to Walker in the slot, who quickly snapped a shot by Dylan Garand for the T-Birds' lone goal of their home opener.
Moments later, the Thunderbirds ran into penalty trouble that would cost them the game. Coghlan was whistled for slashing, and shortly after was joined in the box by Jamieson Rees. On the five-on-three, Brodzinski blasted home the club's third powerplay goal of the season, and the eventual game-winner.
Garand was strong in his first start of the season, making 23 saves. Seven of those saves came in the third period, with the home side pushing hard for the equalizer. The penalty kill also shined for the second night in a row, keeping the Thunderbirds off the board by killing all six of their powerplay situations.
In the waning moments of the game, Brodzinski flung a backhand shot towards an empty net for his second goal of the game, preserving the victory for Hartford. Jake Leschyshyn picked up the lone assist on the goal, his first of the season.
The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for their 2023 home opener on Friday night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. $2 beers and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission, and the first 5,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of CM Concessions and Carvel. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023
- Roadrunners Win Game Two 2-1 Over The Texas Stars At The Heb Center In Cedar Park, Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Start The New Season With Road Shutout Of Defending Calder Cup Champions - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Defeat Iowa in Back-To-Back Games, Drop Seven on Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brodzinski Pots Two as Wolf Pack Edge Thunderbirds 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sweep Weekend Against Colorado Eagles - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars' Late Surge Falls Short Against Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Open 10th Season in Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Blanked by Senators 3-0 on Opening Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 2-1 in OT in Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2, in Home Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Tripped Up on Opening Night by Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Start The Season With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Outlasts Iowa, Takes 7-3 Win at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Comes Up Empty In 5-2 Loss To Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Explode for Seven Goals Behind Bailey's Big Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Mack Guzda, Patrick Khodorenko Lead Checkers To First Win Of Season Against Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Late San Diego Flurry Spoils Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Bears Partner with Baron© to Create 2023 Calder Cup Championship Ring - Hershey Bears
- Tristen Nielsen Grabs Hat Trick to Help Canucks Defeat Laval 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Release Scott Harrington from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda's Wiesblatt Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 14, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #2: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Hogs Ready for Second Game of Opening Weekend in California - Rockford IceHogs
- Gravel Named Admirals Captain - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Kick off 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Start Season with a 'W' - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Syracuse Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Top Stars, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mukhamadullin Scores Late But the Barracuda Fall Big to IceHogs, 7-2, in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Start Regular Season With Win Over Reign - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.