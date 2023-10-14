Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Kick off 'I-91 Rivalry'

October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack will wrap up Opening Weekend this evening in Springfield as they visit the Thunderbirds in the first installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' for the 2023-24 season. The game concludes a back-to-back set for the Pack.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds met twelve times during the 2022-23 season, with the T-Birds commanding the season series. Springfield won nine of twelve meetings, collecting points in ten of the games with a record of 9-2-0-1. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, managed just three wins in the regular season series, and points in five of the twelve games. Hartford went 3-7-0-2 head-to-head against Springfield last season.

The tide turned in a major way when the clubs met in a best-of-three Atlantic Division First-Round matchup in the Calder Cup Playoffs last spring. The Wolf Pack swept the series 2-0 and outscored the T-Birds 13-2 to eliminate the defending Eastern Conference Champions from the playoffs.

The Wolf Pack won Game 1 in Springfield 6-1 before ending their rival's season with a 7-1 triumph in Hartford in Game 2.

On the road, the Wolf Pack won just once in six visits to the MassMutual Center in the regular season. The club took a 5-1 decision on February 22nd, 2023, which was powered by a Lauri Pajuniemi hat-trick.

This is the first of ten meetings between the rivals this season. They will next meet on October 27th at the XL Center in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack kicked off their season in style last night, scoring a 3-2 comeback victory in the shootout over the Providence Bruins. It was the team's first season-opening victory since a 2-1 triumph over the Bridgeport Islanders on October 15th, 2021.

Jayson Megna opened the scoring for the Bruins 13:51 into the contest, scoring on the club's first powerplay chance of the season. After winning a board battle in front of their own bench, the Bruins jumped into the Wolf Pack zone on a three-on-one. Luke Toporowski fed Megna, who buried his first as a Bruin in his debut.

Hartford answered with a powerplay goal of their own at 15:03 of the middle frame. Jonny Brodzinski sent a cross-ice pass to Brennan Othmann in the right-wing circle, and he wired a one-timer by Brandon Bussi for the first goal of his AHL career.

Oskar Steen restored the lead for the Bruins 11:36 into the third period, tipping home a Michael Callahan shot. Othmann responded again, this time on a six-on-four advantage in the waning moments. After a scrum in front of Bussi, the puck popped to Othmann in the right-wing circle, and he sniped home the second goal of his debut.

Brodzinski scored the lone goal of the shootout, while Louis Domingue stopped all three Bruins to push the Wolf Pack to victory.

Othmann leads the club with two goals through one game, while both Brodzinski and Mac Hollowell collected an assist in the win. Othmann's second goal was scored unassisted.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds open their 2023-24 season after having last night off. It's the first of two games this weekend for the club, who will host the Bruins tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

Springfield, like every AHL team, underwent changes in the off-season. Defenseman Tyler Tucker graduated to the NHL with the parent St. Louis Blues, while veteran Steven Santini departed via free agency. Calle Rosen, who spent last season with the Blues, and Wyatt Kalynuk, who split last season between the Wolf Pack and Abbotsford Canucks, are two of the new additions that will patrol the blueline in Western Mass this season.

Up front, top prospects Zach Dean and Zachary Bolduc are expected to make their debuts tonight for the Thunderbirds. Veterans Martin Frk and Matthew Highmore departed via free agency in the summer, but Adam Gaudette is back for his first full season with the club. Nathan Walker also returns after spending all of last season in the NHL with the Blues, while MacKenzie MacEachern returns after a season with the Chicago Wolves.

In net, Joel Hofer has graduated to the NHL with the Blues and is replaced by veteran Malcolm Subban. Vadim Zherenko is back for his second season with the club.

The Thunderbirds posted a record of 38-26-3-5 a season ago, good for 84 points and a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have an extended edition of 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

AHLTV is holding a 'Freeview' weekend all weekend long! You can watch the Wolf Pack's game tonight for FREE by signing up now at www.ahltv.com.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for the 2023 Home Opener next Friday night, October 20th! The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are in town, and the puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The first 5,000 fans into the building will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Carvel and CM Concessions. $2 beer and $2 hot dogs will also be available until the end of the first intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.