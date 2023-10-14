Monsters Start The Season With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 on Saturday night at PPL Center.
Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the first period off helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Stanislav Svozil. Jake Christiansen doubled the lead with a marker at 3:17 assisted by Gaunce and Fix-Wolansky followed by an unassisted goal from Tyler Angle at 18:57 putting the Monsters ahead 3-0 after 20 minutes. The Phantoms started the second period with a tally from Cooper Marody at 7:49 but Carson Meyer responded with a marker at 11:18 off feeds from Gaunce and Fix-Wolansky. Fix-Wolanksy notched an unassisted goal at 15:13 to push Cleveland's lead to 5-1 heading into the final intermission. Lehigh Valley's Samu Tuomaala scored a power-play goal at 18:26 of the third period, but the Monsters held on to secure a season-opening 5-2 victory.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 15, for a 5:00 p.m. puck drop at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
The Monsters return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, October 20, for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The first 7,500 fans will receive a Schedule Magnet with Detachable Monsters Magnet courtesy of University Hospitals with tickets available here.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01D9FEEE.B421B600]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 3 2 0 - - 5 LV 0 1 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 32 0/0 4/5 17 min / 7 inf LV 31 1/5 0/0 7 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 29 2 1-0-0 LV Petersen L 27 5 0-1-0 Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0, 4th North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 0-1-0-0, 8th Atlantic Division
