Barracuda's Wiesblatt Suspended for Three Games

October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Ozzy Wiesblatthas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 13.

Wiesblatt will miss San Jose's games today (Oct. 14) vs. Rockford and Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at Henderson.

