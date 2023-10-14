Preview: Hogs Ready for Second Game of Opening Weekend in California

San Jose, Calif. - The Rockford IceHogs look to sweep the opening weekend on the road against the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Tech CU Arena. This evening marks the sixth all-time meeting between the two sides, and the second of four encounters this season.

Tonight's game is free to watch on AHLTV.com.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 1-0-0-0, 2 points (T-1st Central Division)

San Jose: 0-1-0-0, 0 points (T-7th Pacific Division)

Last Time Out

Six IceHogs made their AHL regular season debuts last night at Tech CU Arena, including goaltender Drew Commesso who pulled out 34 saves in the 7-2 victory. Mixed in with the new faces, several returners contributed to last night's win. Second-year IceHog David Gust tallied two goals and an assist, while Joey Anderson published three helpers. Rockford converted three times on the power play, including twice during a five-minute major called against San Jose.

Fireworks to Start the Season

With seven goals against San Jose to start the season, the IceHogs scored their most ever goals in a season opener in the team's AHL era. The UHL IceHogs hung eight scores on Quad City on Oct. Oct. 15, 2004 in an 8-4 win. Rockford scored seven or more goals three times in the 2022-23 season, with the most recent occurrence coming on Dec. 17 against Iowa in a 7-3 win.

Right Where He Left Off

David Gust led the IceHogs in scoring with 59 points (26G, 33A) last season, and he's tied for the team lead to begin the new circuit. The winger posted 15 multi-point games last season to lead all IceHogs, and six of those efforts involved at least three points. In the season opener for 2022-23 against Manitoba, Gust also recorded a three-point night to start the campaign (1G, 2A). The former Ohio State Buckeye netted one goal at even strength and one on the power play last night. His five-on-five goal was assisted by Brett Seney, one of his running mates from last year, and rookie goaltender Drew Commesso.

Impressive Debut

Rookie goaltender Drew Commesso put on a show in his professional debut. The former Boston Terrier stopped 34 of 36 San Jose shots, and the second goal he allowed only reached the back of the net after it was accidentally tipped by an IceHogs defenseman. Commesso's 34 saves were the most in an IceHogs debut since Arvid Soderblom stoned 40 shots on Oct. 16, 2021 against the Chicago Wolves. Commesso also recorded an assist in his debut and became the only other IceHogs goaltender to post an assist in their AHL debut along with Lars Johansson who accomplished the feat on Oct. 14, 2016 against Cleveland in a 2-1 loss. Johansson assisted Tanner Kero's goal along with Viktor Svedberg at 17:36 of the third period. Commesso earned his assist with Brett Seney on David Gust's scond goal on Friday.

An Apple a Day...

Forward Joey Anderson gabbed three assists last night on the first, second, and fourth goals scored by Rockford. All three helpers served as the primary assists on their respective goals as well. Anders Bjork and Mike Hardman, Anderson's two linemates, along with David Gusts were the recipients of Anderson's generosity. He racked up three assists on two separate occasions with the Toronto Marlies last season, and totaled eight multi-point efforts in just 30 games with Toronto in 2022-23. The former third-round pick by New Jersey tabbed three points in two regular season games with Rockford last season.

Well That's a First

Nolan Allan, Drew Commesso, Ethan Del Mastro, Jalen Luypen, Ryder Rolston, and Antti Saarela all made their AHL debuts last night in San Jose. For all but Saarela, it was their first professional regular season action of any kind. In the third period of Friday night's game, Luypen stole the puck behind the San Jose net and fed Ryder Rolston for the first point for both players. Rolston registered seven goals with Notre Dame last season, and Luypen picked up 39 points (18G, 21A) in 38 games with the Tri-City Americans in the WHL in 2022-23.

Opening Night Block Party

The 2023-24 regular season sets sail with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford. On Oct. 21 prior to the IceHogs' home opener against the Chicago Wolves, the team will host a block party outside the BMO Center with live music from AudioDrive, a T-shirt giveaway, local food trucks, and more.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri., Oct. 13 at San Jose, 9 p.m. CT - Recap / Highlights

Sat., Oct. 14 at San Jose, 4 p.m. CT

Sat., Mar. 16 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 17 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Barracuda, All-Time

4-1-0-0

