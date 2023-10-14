Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Zach Aston-Reese
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled left wing Zach Aston-Reese from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Aston-Reese made his Griffins debut last night against the Colorado Eagles, posting two shots and an even plus-minus rating in a 3-2 victory. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and accumulated 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven pro seasons, Aston-Reese has totaled 307 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 46 points (18-28-46) and 74 penalty minutes in 63 appearances.
