Henderson Outlasts Iowa, Takes 7-3 Win at Wells Fargo Arena

October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - An early three-goal deficit proved too much for the Iowa Wild to overcome at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night as the Henderson Silver Knights took a 7-3 win. Nic Petan had two assists for the Wild in the defeat while Sheldon Rempal recorded two goals and an assist for the visitors.

Henderson took a 1-0 lead just 39 seconds into the game when Grigori Denisenko forced a turnover along the wall and whipped a shot on goal that Byron Froese tipped past Zane McIntyre (9 saves).

Adam Cracknell doubled the advantage just 1:35 later when he finished off a backdoor pass from Mason Morelli.

The Silver Knights went up 3-0 at the 4:20 mark of the opening frame. Brendan Brisson received a pass from Tyler Benson at the hash marks and found the back of the net with a snap shot.

Iowa answered at 9:12 of the first when Petan found Greg Meireles streaking to the back post off the rush. Nick Swaney also earned an assist on the play.

The two teams entered the first intermission with Henderson leading 3-1. The Wild outshot the Silver Knights 10-9 through the opening 20 minutes.

Simon Johansson pulled Iowa within a goal at 3:11 of the middle frame. Adam Beckman and Jake Lucchini combined to set Johansson up at the point, where he blasted a one-timer though traffic and past Jiri Patera (31 saves).

Benson restored the two-goal lead for Henderson at 5:43 of the second with a power-play goal. Rempal set up behind the Iowa net and found Benson in the low slot for a one-timer over McIntyre.

Rempal picked up his second point of the middle period and made the score 5-2 in favor of the Silver Knights at 12:08. Rempal tipped a long shot by Christoffer Sedoff out of the air and into the top corner of the net.

Denisenko put Henderson up 6-2 with two minutes to play in the second, but Ryan O'Rourke answered back 1:28 later. Petan won a faceoff back for Carson Lambos, who set up O'Rourke for a one-timer through Patera.

Iowa trailed Henderson 6-3 and outshot the Silver Knights 23-13 through two periods.

The Wild could not complete the comeback and Rempal capped the scoring at 17:10 of the third with an empty-net goal.

Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.