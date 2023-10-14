Wolves Fall to Admirals 2-1 in OT in Season Opener

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened their historic 30th season by falling to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Nathan Sucese had a goal and Adam Scheel was sensational in net but the Wolves came up short when Spencer Stastney scored the game-winner early in overtime for the Admirals.

After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck first when Sucese found the back of the net late in the second. The forward pounced on a loose puck and buried a shot from the right circle past Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Matt Donovan and Alex Green earned assists on the Wolves' first score of the 2023-24 season.

A short time later, the Admirals knotted the score at 1-1 on Denis Gurianov's goal.

Neither team could score in the third so the game went into overtime when Stastney broke in alone on Scheel and ended the contest.

Scheel (35 saves) suffered the tough-luck loss for the Wolves while Askarov (20 saves) earned the victory for Milwaukee.

Next up: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Wednesday (11 a.m.) at Allstate Arena.

